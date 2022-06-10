UN appoints Bangladesh's Rabab Fatima appointed as high representative for LDCs
New York Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jun 2022 11:15 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2022 11:15 AM BdST
The United Nations has appointed Rabab Fatima of Bangladesh as high representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS).
UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced her appointment on Thursday, according to a statement published on the organisation's website.
She succeeds Courtenay Rattray of Jamaica who was appointed as the Chef de Cabinet.
Another Bangladeshi diplomat Anwar-Ul Karim Chowdhury had held the same position in the UN earlier in 2002.
Fatima will bring to the position more than 30 years of experience in national and international civil service, encompassing bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, policymaking, advocacy, programme planning and implementation, the UN said.
She is the current ambassador and permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN in New York.
"I am grateful to the honourable prime minister for providing me this opportunity. She had faith on me and appointed me the permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN," Fatima said.
She also expressed her gratitude to the UN secretary general for appointing her high representative and said she would reflect his trust in her works.
Prior to becoming the country's permanent representative to the UN, Fatima had served as the Bangladesh ambassador to Japan, director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, regional representative for South Asia and regional adviser for South and South-West Asia and regional adviser for Climate Change and Migration of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and head of human rights at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London.
Fatima entered diplomatic service in 1989 and served in various capacities in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in Bangladesh missions in New York, Kolkata, Geneva and Beijing.
She holds a master’s degree in international relations and diplomacy from the Tufts University's Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in the United States, and a bachelor’s degree in social science from the University of Canberra in Australia.
Her husband is also a diplomat working as the chairman of Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS).
