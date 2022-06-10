Police open probe as woman says motorcyclist tore her dress on Dhaka University campus
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jun 2022 07:58 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2022 07:58 PM BdST
A young woman has brought charges against an unidentified man who she said tore her dress on the Dhaka University campus.
Moudut Halder, chief of Shahbagh Police Station, said police started analysing surveillance footage to identify the alleged attacker.
The plaintiff, who works at a radio station, pressed the charges in a criminal case lodged on Thursday night after the alleged incident around 11:30pm on Wednesday.
She said a man on a motorcycle ripped her dress and hurled abusive words towards her before leaving while she was travelling on a rickshaw in front of F Rahman Hall.
Kamrunnahar, the duty officer at the police station, said police visited the scene after the woman informed them on Thursday afternoon.
The woman earlier posted a photo of her wearing the torn dress. “Look at this torn dress of mine. This is your Bangladesh,” she wrote, alleging that no one rushed to her aid.
“Stay in this country if you can normally accept molestation, harassment, rape and verbal abuse of women. Otherwise, you can die by suicide or do anything else, but never hope for resistance or justice.”
She also noted that she was wearing salwar-kamiz, the most common dress of young women in Bangladesh. “What was wrong with my dress? For what will the people, who blame women for their outfit, point the finger at a woman wearing salwar-kamiz?”
Another young woman was assaulted at Narsingdi Railway Station on May 18 for what the attackers said was her “obscene” outfit. Police arrested a woman and a man over the attack after a video of the incident went viral on social media.
- Depot fire survivors fear destitution
- Amnesty for overseas assets
- 3 to die for rape, murder of schoolgirl
- Murder suspect Musa brought home from Oman
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur
- Padma Bridge is our response to insults: PM
- Mystery shrouds murder of DBC producer
- More human remains found in depot debris
- Musa placed on 6-day remand over murder of AL leader Tipu
- 17 arrested over attack on police in Dhaka's Jurain
- Musa 'admits' role in murder of AL leader Tipu, say police
- UN appoints Bangladesh's Rabab Fatima appointed as high representative for LDCs
- BRTA fixes bus fares for 13 routes across Padma Bridge
- Bangladesh fire survivors fear destitution after depot explosion
Most Read
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- Are you sending your child to an English medium school? Show your tax return proof
- Bangladesh to lift income tax return exemption for NRBs, digital service providers
- Bangladesh plans to make divorce costlier
- A perfect storm looms. Bangladesh's finance minister doesn't light the path ahead
- FY23 budget: products to pay more and less for
- Goodbye Golden Arches: rebranded McDonald's to reopen in Russia
- Smokers to pay more for lighting up as Bangladesh bumps up prices
- Musa 'admits' role in murder of AL leader Tipu, say police