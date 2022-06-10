Police open probe as woman says motorcyclist tore her dress on Dhaka University campus

Moudut Halder, chief of Shahbagh Police Station, said police started analysing surveillance footage to identify the alleged attacker.

The plaintiff, who works at a radio station, pressed the charges in a criminal case lodged on Thursday night after the alleged incident around 11:30pm on Wednesday.

She said a man on a motorcycle ripped her dress and hurled abusive words towards her before leaving while she was travelling on a rickshaw in front of F Rahman Hall.

Kamrunnahar, the duty officer at the police station, said police visited the scene after the woman informed them on Thursday afternoon.

The woman earlier posted a photo of her wearing the torn dress. “Look at this torn dress of mine. This is your Bangladesh,” she wrote, alleging that no one rushed to her aid.

“Stay in this country if you can normally accept molestation, harassment, rape and verbal abuse of women. Otherwise, you can die by suicide or do anything else, but never hope for resistance or justice.”

She also noted that she was wearing salwar-kamiz, the most common dress of young women in Bangladesh. “What was wrong with my dress? For what will the people, who blame women for their outfit, point the finger at a woman wearing salwar-kamiz?”

Another young woman was assaulted at Narsingdi Railway Station on May 18 for what the attackers said was her “obscene” outfit. Police arrested a woman and a man over the attack after a video of the incident went viral on social media.