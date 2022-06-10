Musa placed on 6-day remand over murder of AL leader Tipu

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farah Diba Chanda issued the remand order on Friday after the Detective Branch asked for 15 days to grill him in custody.

Tipu, 55, was shot dead in the capital’s Shahjahanpur on Mar 24. Prity, a 22-year-old bystander, also died in the attack when she was hit by a stray bullet.

Following his death, Tipu’s wife Ward Councillor Farhana Islam Dolly filed a case without naming suspects.

Police detectives arrested a suspect, Masum Mohammad Akash, in Bogura on Mar 26 and said he shot Tipu. Akash named Musa as the mastermind of the murder in his confession.

Another suspect, Arfan Ullah Damal, was arrested in Kamalapur.

After the arrest of Musa's brother Saleh Sikdar, Motijheel ward No. 10 Awami League General Secretary Omar Farook and two others on Apr 2, RAB said some local Awami League leaders took help from the underworld to kill Tipu. They had a Tk 1.5 million fund to pay the underworld killers.

Musa worked as a link between the underworld and the political circle. He also coordinated between the underworld in Dhaka and Dubai.

He had left Dhaka for Dubai on Mar 12, around two weeks before the murder of Tipu. The murder of the Awami League leader was masterminded in Dubai.

The police contacted Interpol units in different countries of the Middle East in April and found out on May 8 that Musa had entered Oman from Dubai.

Oman’s Interpol agency NCB arrested Musa several days later and a team of police from Bangladeshi extradited him from the Middle East on Thursday.