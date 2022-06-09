Three get death for rape and murder of schoolgirl in Tangail
Tangail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jun 2022 03:57 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2022 04:36 PM BdST
A Tangail court has handed down the death penalty to three people for raping and murdering a schoolgirl in the district’s Bhuapur Upazila in 2021.
The convicted have been identified as Krishna Chandra Das, 28, a resident of Tangail’s Gopalpur Upazila, Saurabh Ahmed alias Hriday, 23, and Mizanur Rahman, 37, both residents of Tangail’s Dhanbari Upazila.
Tangail's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Khaleda Yasmin delivered the verdict while the convicts were present before the court on Thursday, according to state prosecutor Ali Ahmad.
The victim, Khadeza Khatun, was a tenth-grader when she had a love affair with Krishna. They kept in touch via a mobile phone, Advocate Ali said citing the case statement.
On Aug 2, 2021, Khadeza left her home saying she was going to visit her grandmother. The next day her body was found inside a sack on the side of the Tarakandi-Bhuapur road in Birbarua Village of Bhuapur Upazila. She could not immediately be recognised, Ali said.
After she was identified, Khadeza’s father filed a case on Aug 6 that year and police arrested four suspects. The police submitted a charge sheet to the court on Oct 20 after an investigation.
Ali added that the court acquitted one suspect, Mehedi Hasan Titu, 28, as the charges brought against him were not proven.
