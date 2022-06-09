RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter

The elite force raided his house around 11 pm on Wednesday. After two hours, the agency arrested Maksudur and led him away. He covered his face with his clothes to evade the cameras used by the media.

In a media briefing, Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB's media wing, said Maksudur was named in multiple cases of loan defaults. A Chattogram court issued two arrest warrants against him, prompting the RAB to arrest him in one of the cases.

A court imposed a travel ban on Maksudur in connection with the defaults of Tk 3.13 billion borrowed from Janata Bank.