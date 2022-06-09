Padma Bridge is Bangladesh’s response to insults: Hasina
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jun 2022
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sees Bangladesh's construction of the Padma Bridge with its own funds after battling a litany of problems as a withering riposte to insults.
“The Padma Bridge has built our confidence. It is the symbol of our capability and response to insults,” Hasina said in parliament on Wednesday. She is scheduled to inaugurate the bridge on Jun 25.
“The bridge earned us everyone’s attention when we started building it. All began to respect us and agreed that Bangladesh can do things, that the country is moving forward," she remarked.
After a long tug-of-war with the World Bank which in 2012 cancelled its $1.2 billion credit, saying it had evidence of a corruption conspiracy involving Bangladeshi officials, executives of a Canadian firm and individuals, Hasina announced in February 2013 that Bangladesh would build the Padma Bridge with its own money.
On Wednesday, Hasina spoke in parliament during a discussion on a motion to thank her for the bridge. The MPs unanimously passed the motion.
The prime minister said she was warned of the possibilities of losing the election had she failed to secure funds for the project.
She reiterated the allegation that Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus worked actively to stop the credit the World Bank was supposed to issue for the project after losing his legal battle to retain control of the Grameen Bank.
Her family also faced pressure, Hasina said, claiming that officials of the US Department of State threatened her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy two times with consequences if Yunus was removed as managing director of the microcredit bank.
“They did not spare anyone from pressuring us, but I didn't give in. The people of Bangladesh are my strength. I'll never do anything that may insult them.”
The prime minister said many doubted the Awami League government’s ability to build the bridge after the project was launched.
“The only reason is they think nothing can be done without the World Bank’s surveillance. I did not accept that.”
