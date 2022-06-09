Musa, suspect in AL leader Tipu's murder, brought back from Oman
Senior Correspondent,
Published: 09 Jun 2022 03:03 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2022 03:03 PM BdST
Sumon Sikdar Musa, a key suspect in the murder of Motijheel Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afnan Jamal Prity has been extradited to Bangladesh from Oman.
Following his arrest in Oman, authorities brought Musa home in a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, said Mohiul Islam, an additional inspector general, who heads the National Central Bureau at the Police Headquarters.
The flight that came to Dhaka via Chattogram on Thursday, however, could not land due to adverse weather and returned to Chattogram. Musa will be flown to Dhaka once the weather permits, the police officer said.
Additional deputy commissioner of Detective Police Shahidur Rahman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rafiqul Islam and ASP Mohammad Foyez Uddin went to Oman to bring Musa through a diplomatic agreement. On Wednesday, they started for home with Musa.
Bangladesh solicited Interpol's assistance to nab Musa after his name surfaced during the investigation of the Tipu murder case. Interpol then arrested Musa in Oman on May 12.
The NCB Desk at the Police Headquarters is responsible for communications with the Interpol. The desk got confirmation of Musa's arrest on May 26. Later on Jun 3, NCB desk chief Mohiul Islam shared the news of Musa's arrest to the media.
Tipu, 55, was shot dead in the capital’s Shahjahanpur on Mar 24. A 22-year-old bystander, Prity, also died in the attack when she was hit by a stray bullet.
Following his death, Tipu’s wife Ward Councillor Farhana Islam Dolly filed a case without naming suspects.
Police detectives arrested a suspect, Masum Mohammad Akash, in Bogura on Mar 26 and said he shot Tipu. Another suspect, Arfan Ullah Damal, was arrested in Kamalapur.
After the arrest of Musa's brother Saleh Sikdar, Motijheel ward No. 10 Awami League General Secretary Omar Farook and two others on Apr 2, RAB said some local Awami League leaders took help from the underworld to kill Tipu.
They had a Tk 1.5 million fund to pay the underworld killers. Musa worked as a link between the underworld and the political circle. He also coordinated between the underworld in Dhaka and Dubai. He had left Dhaka for Dubai on Mar 12, around two weeks before the murder of Tipu. The murder of the Awami League leader was masterminded in Dubai.
According to the media reports, Musa went to Oman from Dubai last month.
