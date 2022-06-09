Home > Bangladesh

More human remains recovered from BM Depot debris

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Jun 2022 12:06 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2022 12:07 AM BdST

Four days after the inferno began at BM Container Depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda, the fire service has recovered the remains of two victims from the debris.

The new remains were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital after the fire was completely extinguished on Wednesday.

"The new remains have been found in a different place from where the remains of two people were found the previous day. So, it is believed that the new remains belong to different people,” said Abul Kalam Azad, chief of Sitakunda Police Station.

The blaze at the private container depot in the Keshabpur area started on Saturday night.

On Sunday, the district administration counted 41 deaths from the blaze, including nine firefighters.

The remains of two other people were recovered from the depot debris on Tuesday, the fire service said. Another victim of the fire succumbed to his injuries at Chattogram Medical College Hospital early on Wednesday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories