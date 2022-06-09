BRTA fixes bus fares for 13 routes across Padma Bridge
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jun 2022 08:18 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2022 08:18 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority has set bus fares for 13 routes across the Padma Multipurpose Bridge which is scheduled to open to traffic on Jun 25.
A notice signed by BRTA Director (Operation) Sitangshu Biswas was published on the transport regulatory agency's website on Thursday.
The fares have been fixed for
- Dhaka-Bhanga-Madaripur-Barishal route at Tk 412,
- Dhaka-Rajoir-Gopalganj route at Tk 504,
- Dhaka-Gopalganj-Khulna route at Tk 649,
- Dhaka-Zajira-Shariatpur route at Tk 219,
- Dhaka-Barishal-Pirojpur route at Tk 534,
- Dhaka-Gopalganj-Pirojpur-Bagerhat route at Tk 628,
- Dhaka-Barishal-Potuakhali route at 501,
- Dhaka-Bhanga-Madaripur route at Tk 328,
- Dhaka-Gopalganj-Khulna-Satkhira at Tk 633,
- Dhaka-Bhanga-Faridpur route at Tk 288,
- Dhaka-Madaripur-Barishal-Bhola-Char Fashion route at Tk 653,
- Dhaka-second Buriganga Bridge-Shariatpur route at Tk 219 and
- Dhaka-Madaripur-Barishal-Patuakhali-Kuakata route at Tk 694.
The route count starts at Dhaka's Sayedabad Bus Terminal.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the construction work of the 6.15km long bridge worth over Tk 300 billion in 2015. She is set to inaugurate the bridge connecting Dhaka to southern districts at 10 am on Jun 25.
The government finalised tolls for vehicles crossing the bridge on May 17 this year.
