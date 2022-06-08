Police recover throat-slit body of DBC News producer from Hatirjheel

The body of Abdul Bari was found near the Police Plaza shopping mall on the Hatirjheel Link Road around 7 am on Wednesday, said Gulshan Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Sheikh Shahanur Rahman.

The 28-year-old had been working as a news producer for the privately-owned television channel.

“Injury marks were seen on Bari’s neck and stomach. A mobile phone, wallet, shoes and a knife were found next to the body," said Inspector Sheikh.

Bari used to live near the DBC News office in the Mohakhali Wireless Gate area. Rajib Ghosh, chief correspondent of DBC News, said that Tuesday was Bari’s weekly holiday.

"We learned from the police this morning that Bari was murdered.”

According to DBC News, a group of street children found Bari’s body lying beside the lake in the morning and informed the police.

Deputy Commissioner Nazmul Hasan Firoz of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Gulshan Division said, "It’s believed that he was first stabbed. He jumped into the lake to escape. After he climbed ashore, the assailants pinned him to the ground and slit his throat.”

Police are yet to make any arrests in connection with Bari's death but have launched a probe into the incident, according to Firoz.