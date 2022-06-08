Police recover throat-slit body of DBC News producer from Hatirjheel
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jun 2022 01:35 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2022 01:35 PM BdST
Police have recovered the body of a DBC News employee with stab wounds on his neck and stomach from Dhaka’s Hatirjheel.
The body of Abdul Bari was found near the Police Plaza shopping mall on the Hatirjheel Link Road around 7 am on Wednesday, said Gulshan Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Sheikh Shahanur Rahman.
The 28-year-old had been working as a news producer for the privately-owned television channel.
“Injury marks were seen on Bari’s neck and stomach. A mobile phone, wallet, shoes and a knife were found next to the body," said Inspector Sheikh.
Bari used to live near the DBC News office in the Mohakhali Wireless Gate area. Rajib Ghosh, chief correspondent of DBC News, said that Tuesday was Bari’s weekly holiday.
"We learned from the police this morning that Bari was murdered.”
According to DBC News, a group of street children found Bari’s body lying beside the lake in the morning and informed the police.
Deputy Commissioner Nazmul Hasan Firoz of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Gulshan Division said, "It’s believed that he was first stabbed. He jumped into the lake to escape. After he climbed ashore, the assailants pinned him to the ground and slit his throat.”
Police are yet to make any arrests in connection with Bari's death but have launched a probe into the incident, according to Firoz.
- Instability will cause factory closure, Hasina warns
- Not sure BM Depot fire was accident: home minister
- Strike halts freight at Benapole land port
- Two more bodies recovered from Sitakunda fire
- Fires still burn at BM Depot
- Firefighters among burn victims battle for survival
- BM depot lacked clearance: DoE
- Ctg port auctions hydrogen peroxide
- After 86 hours, firefighters extinguish blaze at Sitakunda’s BM Depot
- Police recover throat-slit body of DBC News producer from Hatirjheel
- Death toll in Chattogram container depot fire hits 44
- Instability will cause factory closure, Hasina warns after workers’ protests
- BM Depot fire may not have been an accident, home minister says
- Ongoing customs strike halts freight at Benapole land port
Most Read
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- SANEM’s Selim Raihan wants govt to adapt to new way of thinking about mega projects
- Bangladesh raises wholesale gas prices by 22.78%
- Indian police arrest youth leader from Modi's party for anti-Muslim comments
- Foreign national with suspected monkeypox admitted to Dhaka hospital
- Is Bangladesh Bank gaming floating forex system to woo remittance? Analysts think so
- Instability will cause factory closure, Hasina warns after workers’ protests
- Japan hopes for fair elections in Bangladesh
- Questions hang over role of owners in deadly fire at BM Container Depot