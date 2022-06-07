Remains of two fire victims recovered from BM Depot debris
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jun 2022 02:42 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2022 03:01 PM BdST
The fire service says it has recovered the remains of two more people from the BM Depot in Chattogram’s Sitakunda. Earlier, the authorities lowered the death toll from the deadly fire to 41.
“Based on the evidence, we believe one of them was a firefighter, while the other was a security worker who was on duty at the depot," Md Anisur Rahman, deputy director of the Chattogram Division fire service, said on Tuesday.
“We have confirmed the deaths of nine fire service personnel so far and another three are missing. DNA tests are underway. We hope to have confirmation soon.”
“Some containers are still smoking. If we are reckless in our approach, the fire might suddenly be stoked by combustible materials in these containers. To avoid any further disaster, we have asked for chemical containers to be removed to another part of the depot.”
Though 25 units of the fire service were deployed at the scene on Sunday, only two are still working there, Anisur said.
“The fire is largely under control. Its reach is limited.”
All the ponds in the area were depleted during the battle against the fire and the fire service is now using trucks to bring water from further away, he added.
- Firefighters among burn victims battle for survival
- BM depot lacked clearance: DoE
- Ctg port auctions hydrogen peroxide
- Hasina to address nation before census
- Bangladesh's missed fire-safety lessons
- JU student jailed over remarks on Bangabandhu
- Outpouring of love for departed firemen Mithu, Nipon
- Those responsible for Sitakunda fire will face justice: home minister
- BNP blockade halts traffic in Khagrachhari
- BM Depot still burns, 62 hours after the start of a deadly blaze
- Brave firefighters among injured with serious burns fight for their lives
- Fire-ravaged Sitakunda depot had no clearance to store chemicals, says DoE
- A day after Sitakunda fire, Chattogram port auctions off 30,450 litres of hydrogen peroxide
- Hasina to address the nation on Jun 14 ahead of census
Most Read
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Bangladesh raises wholesale gas prices by 22.78%
- SANEM’s Selim Raihan wants govt to adapt to new way of thinking about mega projects
- Police fire tear gas to disperse apparel workers protesting price rise in Dhaka
- Taka slips further against dollar, reference rate at Tk 91.95
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- Explosives inspector, BM Container Depot contradict over authorisation for chemical storage
- Prince Louis steals the show at Queen's Jubilee
- Bangladesh to import rice privately amid rising prices, says food minister
- At least $8.3m apparels were waiting for export at fire-ravaged Bangladesh depot