Remains of two fire victims recovered from BM Depot debris

“Based on the evidence, we believe one of them was a firefighter, while the other was a security worker who was on duty at the depot," Md Anisur Rahman, deputy director of the Chattogram Division fire service, said on Tuesday.

“We have confirmed the deaths of nine fire service personnel so far and another three are missing. DNA tests are underway. We hope to have confirmation soon.”

Asked how many containers of chemicals were at the depot, he said: “The depot owners have not yet confirmed the exact number of containers. They have given us counts of both 28 and 30. We have told them to move the containers holding chemicals.”

“Some containers are still smoking. If we are reckless in our approach, the fire might suddenly be stoked by combustible materials in these containers. To avoid any further disaster, we have asked for chemical containers to be removed to another part of the depot.”

The owners say they are trying to comply with the request, but moving the containers is risky and cannot be done speedily.

Though 25 units of the fire service were deployed at the scene on Sunday, only two are still working there, Anisur said.

“The fire is largely under control. Its reach is limited.”

All the ponds in the area were depleted during the battle against the fire and the fire service is now using trucks to bring water from further away, he added.