BNP blockade halts traffic in Khagrachhari

Long-distance bus services with Dhaka and other parts of the country have been suspended since Tuesday morning.

BNP leaders and activists were seen disrupting traffic in the morning. They marched in Mahajanpara, Bhanga Bridge, and Bailchari areas and set fire to tyres.

The protesters also blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highway by cutting down trees. Later, security forces arrived and removed the protesters.

“The blockade has been going on since morning. Police personnel are working to prevent any kind of accident. Additional police have been deployed in the district Sadar,” Khagrachhari Sadar Police Station chief Md Rashid said.

Awami League leaders and activists were accused of vandalising district BNP President Bhuiyan's house and car on Saturday. It was alleged that the attack was launched from an Awami League procession, an allegation that the Awami League denied.

Tourists have been stranded in the hilly areas amid the blockade. Many came to Khagrachhari from Dhaka in the morning only to face the blockade.

Traveller Nazmul Sheikh said he was not aware of the blockade. He found out about the situation after getting out of his car in the morning.

Sourav Sutradhar said, “I’m not going to Sajek amid the blockade. We had a hotel booked there. Now, I am upset.”

Khalilur Rahman Khokon, general secretary of the Khagrachhari road transport owners group, said, “Transport workers will not put themselves at risk by operating vehicles during the blockade. We have closed our counters. Transport services will resume when the situation returns to normal.”

Bhuiyan, joint secretary of BNP central employment affairs, said, “The blockade has been observed since morning amid public support. Ordinary people are also angry over the attacks on BNP leaders and activists. The Awami League has lost the support of the people.”