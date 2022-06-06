Those responsible for Sitakunda fire will face justice after investigation: home minister

He visited the damaged container depot site on Monday.

"No criminal has impunity. We’re conducting an investigation to find out what was responsible for the incident or if there was any negligence. The perpetrators will be identified and they’ll face justice,” the minister told reporters as he went to visit the injured victims of the fire incident in the Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

A fire at the container depot sparked suddenly and at least nine firefighters have died in a bid to douse the fire, said Khan.

As many as 15 people are receiving treatment in CMCH and two other hospitals, he said. “I pray for their early recovery.”

According to the official data, 41 people have been killed in the fire. There were some discrepancies in numbers, but the authorities can provide a confirmed number of deaths and injuries after all investigations are completed, he said.

The depot is still filled with smoke and two fire service staff are still missing, the minister said. “We hope to find them soon.”

He requested people not to crowd the hospital as it gets in the way of treating patients.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque, who visited the injured survivors at Dhaka’s Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute on Monday, echoed the sentiment and assured that those injured in the blaze would receive proper medical care.

“We never want something like this to happen again,” he told the media. “If necessary, legal action will be taken against those responsible for it, based on the findings of the investigation. The government is taking steps on this matter.”

"All arrangements are being made for the treatment of those hospitalised and we are monitoring their situation at all times. Those who want treatment in Dhaka will be brought here.”