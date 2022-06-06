Scattered fires, smoke linger at BM Depot, 40 hours after a massive blaze
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jun 2022 01:22 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jun 2022 01:22 PM BdST
Forty hours after a massive inferno swept through the BM Depot in Chattogram’s Sitakunda, small, scattered fires lingered in the area and smoke still clogged the air.
“The fire is under control, but it hasn’t been extinguished yet,” Md Akhtaruzzaman, the Cumilla region assistant fire service director in charge of firefighting efforts at the depot, told the media.
“We are working on it.”
The fire started at the private container depot at 9 pm on Saturday.
Several containers of chemicals exploded, adding further fuel to the inferno. Despite firefighting efforts throughout Sunday, it has yet to be completely extinguished.
There were 4,300 containers at the 24-acre depot when the flames started, authorities said. About 3,000 of these containers were empty, while the rest held goods for import and export.
Some of the containers had hydrogen peroxide produced by the Al Razi Chemical Complex, owned by BM Container Depot Director Mujibur Rahman. The fire service believes the chemical was the main cause of the fire’s intensity.
The fire service, the army, the navy and many other agencies attempted to put out the fire on Sunday. The blaze was finally brought under control late that night.
Intermittent fires were still burning on Monday morning and smoke billowed from the debris.
Efforts were made to move some containers to a safe distance on Sunday afternoon. Fire service officials were using the pumps located at the depot to spray water and firefighting foam on the flames.
Around dawn, the water ran out. Navy personnel then brought in water and other equipment to help put out the fire and aid in recovery efforts.
A special army team is working to ensure that the water draining from the depot into the Madanhat Canal does not reach the sea and pollute it with chemicals.
“The port authority said that there were 26 containers of hydrogen peroxide here,” Lt Col Munira Sultana, captain of the army’s Engineer Corps-1, told the media on Monday. “We do not know if any other chemicals were stored here. We are working to contain the chemical pollution.”
Minister of Home Affairs Asaduzzaman Khan, State Minister of Shipping Khalid Masud Chowdhury, and State Minister of Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman are to inspect the depot on Monday.
