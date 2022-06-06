Narayanganj court sentences six men to death for 2009 murder of couple after gangrape of woman

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Nazmul Haque Shyamol delivered the verdict on Monday afternoon, said state lawyer Rakibuzzaman.

The death-row convicts have been identified as ‘Lokman’, ‘Shafiq’, ‘Sumon’, ‘Ariful’, ‘Md Sumon’, and ‘Jamal’.

Three of the suspects are absconding.

Khadiza Begum, who worked at a coil factory in Rupganj, was walking home from work with a co-worker at 9 pm on the night of Aug 11, 2009, when she was picked up by her husband Md Rahman in an autorickshaw near the Gausia Jute Mill.

On Aug 16, locals found their bodies tangled in the water hyacinth of a pond in the Bochar Bag area.

Khadiza’s father Anowar Miah filed a case at Rupganj Police Station over the deaths.

Police submitted charges to the court on Dec 27 of that year.

The investigation report said that Khadiza and Rahman were involved in a marital argument. Rahman took her to the suspects that night with a plan to kill her.

Around midnight, Khadiza was raped by her husband and the other men and afterwards drowned in the pond.

But Rahman was unable to pay the suspects the Tk 10,000 they had agreed on for the plan, so they slit his throat and hid him among the water hyacinth of the pond.