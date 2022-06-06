Hasina to address the nation on Jun 14 ahead of census

Planning Minister MA Mannan announced the date of Hasina’s address in a statement in parliament on Monday, highlighting the plan for the census.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics will conduct the census from Jun 15 to 21 across the country to collect socio-economic data of the population.

Mannan urged all the MPs, including the leader of the opposition, to encourage people to take part in the census and provide accurate information.

President Abdul Hamid will unveil a commemorative postage stamp marking the census on Jun 7.

In addition to the regular advertisements, the electronic and print media will publish a special supplement on the census on Jun 15.