Four of a family die in landslide in Sylhet

As many as five people were injured in the incident that occurred in the Satjoni area of Jaintapur Upazila around 6:30 am on Monday, said Golam Dastagir Ahmad, chief of Jaintapur Police Station.

The dead are Jubair Ahmad, 35, his wife Sumi Begum, 30, and their son Safi Ahmad, 5 and Jubair’s brother’s wife Shamim Ara Begum, 48. They were natives of Satjoni village.

The family lived near a hill. Heavy rain over the past few days caused a landslide and parts of the hill fell on their house, said the police officer.

The five injured in the incident have been admitted to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Two rescue units of the fire service went to the scene and recovered the dead bodies, said Md Moniruzzaman, deputy director of the Sylhet Fire Service and Civil Defence.