Thai police rescue 59 Rohingya refugees abandoned on southern island

The Rohingya - 31 men, 23 women, and five children - were found on Dong island in Satun province, which borders Malaysia, assistant national police chief Surachate Hakparn said in a statement.

"The boat driver told them they had arrived in Malaysia and left them on the island a few days ago before being found," he said. The island is a tourist destination but not populated.

Thailand has provided humanitarian assistance to the refugees, who have been detained for further questioning and will be prosecuted for entering Thailand illegally, Surachate added.