Probe will reveal who is responsible for Chattogram depot fire, says state minister

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, state minister for the shipping ministry, also informed journalists at his office on Sunday that the probe committee has been asked to submit their findings within three working days.

The fire broke out at the BM Container Depot in Sitakunda’s Kadmarsul area around 9:30 pm on Saturday. The death toll in the fire has climbed to 41 as of 2 pm on Sunday.

Many other victims have been admitted to local hospitals with injuries.

“Private container depots are regulated under the ISPS code [International Ship and Port Facility Security Code], and the authorities of such depots are required to inform the customs office about the presence of any dangerous chemical agents,” the minister said.

“I am sure the investigation committee will be able to find out whether the depot has such a mechanism in place or even had the manpower to do so.”

He also conveyed his thoughts and prayers to the bereaved families, who had lost their loved ones in the blaze.

Meanwhile, the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence has formed a seven-member committee to investigate the blaze, according to its Deputy Director Shahjahan Sikder.

Lt Col Md Rezaul Karim, a director at the fire service, has been chosen to lead the probe. Md Anisur Rahman, deputy director for the Chattogram Division, has been named its member secretary.

The committee was given five working days to deliver its report.