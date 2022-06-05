President Hamid, PM Hasina express condolences after Sitakunda fire

President Hamid conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families of the dead. He wished speedy recovery for the injured.

The death toll in the fire has jumped to 41. Many other victims have been admitted to local hospitals with injuries.

The fire broke out at an inland container depot operated by BM Container Depot on Saturday night.

Chattogram Fire Service personnel struggled to bring the fire under control and reinforcements were called in from Feni, Noakhali and Cumilla.

As of 2 pm on Sunday, 41 bodies were recovered and brought to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue, according to ASI Alauddin Talukder of the hospital’s police outpost.

Thirteen of the dead have been identified. Five of the dead are fire service personnel.

Prime Minister Hasina has ordered the authorities to control the blaze as soon as possible and run rescue efforts.

She also urged the Awami League leaders and activists to come forward besides the government in helping the fire victims.

In her message, Hasina offered her deepest condolences to the victims’ families.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury also expressed her condolences.