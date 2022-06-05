3 officials of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission die in road accident

At least 30 others have been injured in the accident that took place on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in the Boliapur region of Savar Upazila at 9 am on Sunday, according to Savar Highway Police Station chief Atiqur Rahman.

Police could not immediately identify any of the victims.

A truck hit a bus from behind while it was taking a U-turn as a minibus with BAEC staff on board crashed into the larger bus head-on, said Atiqur.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment at Enam Medical College & Hospital in Savar.