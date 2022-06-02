Padma Bridge is ‘proof of the power of honesty’, says Hasina

“Why would we get involved in graft there? The question does not arise. But they wanted to slander us,” she remarked at a meeting of the Awami League’s Advisory Council on Wednesday.

“I think honesty has power. I was able to take this challenge because of the power of that honesty. I've received unlimited cooperation from the people of the country. And as a result, we've been able to build the Padma Bridge.”

When Bangladesh was planning to initiate the project a decade ago, the World Bank went back on its funding commitment, raising allegations of corruption. Finally, Prime Minister Hasina announced Bangladesh would fund the construction itself. Now she is set to inaugurate the bridge on Jun 25.

Hasina said a Canadian court had declared all the allegations about the project “false and baseless”. “They could not prove the allegations because I took it as a challenge.”

“And this single decision has proved that Bangladesh is not dependent on others or an organisation … that we can stand on our own two feet.”

Hasina reiterated the allegation that Nobel Peace Laureate Muhammad Yunus had influenced the World Bank through the then US secretary of state Hillary Clinton to suspend the decision to fund the bridge after he lost the post of Grameen Bank’s managing director. “The enemy was at our home,” she said.