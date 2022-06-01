Home > Bangladesh

Six die in three-vehicle pile-up in Rajbari

  Rajbari Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Jun 2022 11:07 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2022 11:48 AM BdST

At least six people have died in a road accident in Rajbari’s Kalukhali, when a truck, a car and an auto-rickshaw crashed into each other.

Another person was injured in the accident, which occurred at Dhaka-Khulna Highway near Chandpur Rail Gate around 9 am on Wednesday, said Nazmul Hassan, chief of Kalukhali Police Station.

Three people died at the scene when the three vehicles crashed near the new fire station in Kalukhali, said Mohammad Abdur Rahman, deputy assistant director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence as he conducted the rescue operation.

“We sent four people to the Kalukhali Health Complex for treatment and three of them succumbed to their injuries. One person is still receiving treatment,” he said.

 

