Hasina orders disconnecting electricity supply if bills are not paid

She also ordered action against errant electricity consumers, either public or private, as per the law, Planning Minister MA Mannan said after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council, or ECNEC, on Wednesday.

The prime minister noted that tens of billions of taka of electricity bills are pending, according to Mannan.

A total of 21,838 cases filed by six power distribution companies are ongoing against the consumers to recover the dues to the tune of Tk 59.40 billion, according to a Power Division report presented to the parliamentary standing committee on power, energy and mineral resources ministry on Dec 2, 2021.

The ECNEC on Wednesday approved a project on the installation of smart prepaid electricity meters in the Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.

Hasina presided over the ECNEC meeting at the NEC Conference Room in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in person for the first time in more than two years. She had virtually attended the meeting from Ganobhaban during the coronavirus pandemic.