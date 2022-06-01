Home > Bangladesh

Customs seizes 34 gold bars at Chattogram airport

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Jun 2022 12:31 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2022 12:31 PM BdST

Customs has seized 34 bars of gold from a passenger who arrived at Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport from Sharjah.

The bars were found during a body search conducted by customs officials on Wednesday morning.

Customs received a tip that Saifur Rahman, a passenger travelling on an Air Arabia flight, was carrying the contraband, said Wing Commander Farhad Hossain Khan, manager of the airport.

Legal action is being taken against the perpetrator, he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories