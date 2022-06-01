Customs seizes 34 gold bars at Chattogram airport
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jun 2022 12:31 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2022 12:31 PM BdST
Customs has seized 34 bars of gold from a passenger who arrived at Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport from Sharjah.
The bars were found during a body search conducted by customs officials on Wednesday morning.
Customs received a tip that Saifur Rahman, a passenger travelling on an Air Arabia flight, was carrying the contraband, said Wing Commander Farhad Hossain Khan, manager of the airport.
Legal action is being taken against the perpetrator, he added.
