After 57 years, passengers take rail route from Chilahati to Haldibari 

On Wednesday, Rail Minister Nurul Islam and his Indian counterpart Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually inaugurated the train service on the Chilahati-Haldibari route.

It was the first time in 57 years that a passenger train was running on the route.

The Mitali Express now becomes the third passenger train service between India and Bangladesh.

The new train is a ‘milestone’ for cooperation in the railway sector for both countries, Indian Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The Chilahati-Haldibari route was important during British rule. Passenger and cargo trains used to run from Darjeeling to Kolkata via Khulna along its tracks.

The traditional British Darjeeling Mail Train was a common sight for the people of West Bengal and East Bengal at the time.

The rail link was closed after the India-Pakistan war in 1965.

In a virtual bilateral meeting in 2020, the prime ministers of both countries inaugurated a project to reopen the rail link after 55 years. On Aug 1 last year, cargo trains began to run on the route.

The passenger train Mitali Express was introduced on Mar 27, 2021 during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dhaka. After a pause of 14 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the passenger train is making its first trip.

A shared tradition, present and future is the basis of the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and India, said Indian Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“Currently, the relationship at all levels - from the lowest to the highest is dynamic. The Mitali Express will be a milestone to strengthen the relationship.”

As part of the cooperation between the countries, railways in both countries have ongoing shared projects.

“We’re learning from the experience of the Bangladesh Railway and trying to cooperate from our side,” Vaishnaw said.

He highlighted the increase in the number of passengers and goods on the railway over the past few years. The number of cargo trains went up to 1,600 from 700, he said.

He applauded Bangladesh’s initiatives in the rail sector, including upgrading rail tracks to broad gauge and providing electric supply.

Bangladesh Railway Minister Nurul Islam said the friendly relationship between Bangladesh and India, which was tarnished after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has strengthened further in recent times.

He mentioned that the railway sector was severely damaged during the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

“Rail tracks, bridges and also the factories producing necessary materials were all damaged. It was with the help of India that we revamped the railway at that time. Those who captured power after killing Bangabandhu always neglected the railway sector,” he said.

The minister suggested they were considering whether the Mitali Express could run three days a week instead of two. He also solicited strong cooperation from India in the sector, adding the Bangladesh government is working to transform the entire railway from single track to double track.

”We’ll benefit if we can use the India Railway’s experience in Bangladesh.”

The minister said there is scope to form rail connections with other neighbouring countries.