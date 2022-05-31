Fire breaks out at plastics factory in Old Dhaka

The fire broke out at 6:14 am on Tuesday, according to fire service control room.

Seven units of the fire service reached the spot at 6:19 am and managed to bring the flames under control at 6:40 am, said Shahjahan Sikder, officer in charge (media cell) at the Fire Service and Civil Defense headquarters.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. So far, no casualties have been reported in the incident.