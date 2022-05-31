Ex-Jamaat leader Rezaul Karim among three sentenced to death for Naogaon war crimes
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 May 2022 12:21 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2022 12:21 PM BdST
The International Crimes Tribunal has sentenced former Naogaon Jamaat-e-Islami leader Rezaul Karim Montu and two others to death for their involvement in crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War.
A three-member panel of the International Crimes Tribunal led by Justice Shahinur Islam delivered the verdict on Tuesday. The other panel members were Justice Md Abu Ahmed Jamadar and KM Hafizul Alam.
The death-row convicts are Rezaul Karim Montu, Md Nazrul Islam and Md Shaheed Mondol. Nazrul Islam is absconding, while the other two are in prison.
At 10:30 am, the judges read out a summary of the verdict.
Besides killing seven people in Naogaon during the Liberation War in 1971, the convicts were accused of kidnapping, torturing, looting and arson.
Rezaul Karim Montu was the ameer of the Joypurhat Jamaat-e-Islami from 1986 to 1991. A student of Rajshahi University at the time, he was actively involved in Jamaat-e-Islami during the Liberation War. The other two convicts were supporters of Jamaat.
Lawyer Abdus Sattar Palowan stood for the defence, while Prosecutor Syed Haidar Ali, Abul Kalam Azad and Tapas Kumar Bol represented the state.
Investigators started the war crimes probe against the accused on Oct 18, 2016, and indicted them on Nov 30, 2017.
Both sides concluded their arguments on May 26 of this year.
Rezaul Karim Montu, who was living in Joypurhat's Sadar Upazila, was arrested on Feb 11, 2017. The building he lived in is known as the ‘Razakar building,’ or a den of collaborators.
Nazrul Islam lived in Tejgaon, Dhaka and Shaheed Mondol was a native of Chapadal village in Naogaon.
- Three to die for 1971 war crimes in Naogaon
- Fire engulfs plastics factory in Chawkbazar
- Revenge killing: One to die, three get life in prison
- 2 die in Hatirjheel motorcycle crash
- Man hit by bricks from metro rail station dies
- Woman arrested over attack on girl in Narsingdi
- BSEC official found dead in Dhaka
- Rescued elephant dies at Dulahazra safari park
- Ex-Jamaat leader Rezaul Karim among three sentenced to death for Naogaon war crimes
- Fire breaks out at plastics factory in Old Dhaka
- Bangladesh FM asks India about how to import Russian oil by dodging sanctions
- City Group plastic warehouse on fire in Demra
- 3 children, cousins to each other, drown in a pond in Jashore
- Dhaka court sentences man to death, jails three others in 2018 Shyampur murder
Most Read
- Bangladesh eyes payment systems of Hong Kong, Singapore as alternative to SWIFT to save dollars
- UK to grant visas to graduates from the world's best universities
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- Deadline for a mega project is ending next month. Breaking the ground part, not so much
- Nepal recovers bodies of all 22 victims of plane crash, voice recorder found
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Woman to be grilled in police custody over attack on girl at Narsingdi Railway Station
- Bangladesh FM asks India about how to import Russian oil by dodging sanctions
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada