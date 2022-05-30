Woman arrested over attack on a girl at Narsingdi Railway Station
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 May 2022 01:43 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2022 01:43 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Shila Akter alias Saima over an attack on a young woman at Narsingdi Railway Station for wearing what the attackers said was “obscene” clothes.
A RAB team detained her from Shibpur, said ANM Imran Khan, assistant director of RAB's legal and media affairs.
The attack occurred on May 18 and a video of the incident spread on social media the next day.
In the video, a woman and some young men appear to assault the young woman, while one of his co-travellers tries to save her. The young woman runs away and takes shelter in the station master’s room with the help of others. Another person then closes the gate.
Another attacker, 30-year-old Ismail Hossain, was arrested on May 20 near the station.
He was produced before a court and was sent to jail by a magistrate. The magistrate also ordered police to start a case over the incident.
A court later gave police three days to question him in their custody.
- HC orders probe into ‘missing’ birth registration data
- 28 gold bars seized at Ctg airport
- Missing RAB pistol found after phone call ‘from South Africa’
- Reckless driving blamed for Barishal bus crash
- No gas in parts of Mohammadpur on Monday
- Show professionalism, sincerity: Hasina to peacekeepers
- Lightning strikes kill 2 in Satkhira
- Student drowns in DU pond
- Two die in Hatirjheel motorcycle crash
- Man struck by bricks falling from metro rail station dies
- Woman arrested over attack on a girl at Narsingdi Railway Station
- BSEC official found dead in Dhaka with a 'suicide note'
- Rescued wild elephant dies while undergoing treatment at Dulahazra safari park
- Minny, sentenced to death over husband’s murder, seeks bail from High Court
Most Read
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- Student drowns in Dhaka University pond
- Nepal suspends search for missing plane with 22 on board
- At least 14 dead in Nepal plane crash, rescue operations continue
- Russia pummels eastern towns in bid to encircle Ukraine forces
- Minny, sentenced to death over husband’s murder, seeks bail from High Court
- Bangladesh Bank raises key policy rate by 25 basis points to control inflation