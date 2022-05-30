Woman arrested over attack on a girl at Narsingdi Railway Station

A RAB team detained her from Shibpur, said ANM Imran Khan, assistant director of RAB's legal and media affairs.

The attack occurred on May 18 and a video of the incident spread on social media the next day.

In the video, a woman and some young men appear to assault the young woman, while one of his co-travellers tries to save her. The young woman runs away and takes shelter in the station master’s room with the help of others. Another person then closes the gate.

Another attacker, 30-year-old Ismail Hossain, was arrested on May 20 near the station.

He was produced before a court and was sent to jail by a magistrate. The magistrate also ordered police to start a case over the incident.

A court later gave police three days to question him in their custody.