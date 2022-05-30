Man struck by bricks falling from metro rail station dies
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 May 2022 01:59 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2022 01:59 PM BdST
A man died after he was struck by bricks falling from the construction site of a metro rail station.
The victim was identified as Sohel Talukdar, 48, who worked at a jeweller shop in Mirpur-10. The incident occurred around 10:30 am at Mirpur's Pallabi on Monday.
Sohel was hit near pillar No. 203 of Metro Rail Station No. 5 adjacent to the Islami Bank Hospital in Mirpur-11, said Inspector Uday Kumar of Pallabi Police Station.
He was walking underneath the station site on his way to work when a part of the wall to the metro rail station collapsed and hit him on the head, the police inspector said.
Police sent the dead body to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.
Sohel, a native of Bogura, lived in a rented house in Mirpur-12 with his brother and daughter.
No case has been filed as of Monday afternoon over the incident, said Sub Inspector Salma Akter of Pallabi Police Station. No arrests have been made either.
