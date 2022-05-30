Dhaka court sentences man to death, jails three others in 2018 Shyampur murder
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 May 2022 07:22 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2022 07:22 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has sentenced a youth to death for killing Sheikh Islam Pavel in Dhaka's Shyampur in 2018.
The death-row convict is Tuhin, identified with a single name.
His younger brothers Erfan and Rabbi were sentenced to life in prison, while Tuhin's cousin Masum was sentenced to jail until death.
Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Syeda Hafsha Jhuma delivered the verdict on Monday. Three convicts were present in court to hear the verdict.
In addition to life imprisonment, Erfan and Rabbi were fined Tk 20,000 each. They will spend another year behind bars in case of failure to pay the sum. Masum and Tuhin were also fined Tk 50,000 each.
Tuhin was brought to the court from prison before the verdict was delivered. Of the remaining convicts, Masum was absconding, said Md Milan, the court's clerk.
Victim Pavel and the convicts were residents of Shyampur's Jurain. Tuhin and Pavel were on poor terms as Tuhin used to harass Pavel's sister, according to the case dossier.
"The convicts were smoking in the area in November 2018 when Pavel asked them to leave. They got involved in an altercation over the incident. They issued death threats to Pavel and left the area."
The convicts attacked Pavel when he was with his friends in Jurain around 10:30 pm that night. Pavel was critically injured in the attack and he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.
Pavel's father Monir Hossain started a case with Shyampur Police Station on the day of his death.
Police Bureau of Investigation official Masud Khan formally charged the four suspects in the murder case in December 2020.
