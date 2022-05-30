Court hands death to a man, jails three in Jahurul Islam murder case

Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam delivered the verdict on Monday, sentencing Emadul Haque aka Gondar to death and Shahidullah, Monir and Azadul to life in prison. The judge also fined Shahidullah, Monir and Azadul Tk 10,000 each.

All of the convicts lived in Manipur. Shahidullah is at large, while the others were present in the dock to hear the verdict.

The families of the convicts broke down in tears hearing the verdict. The convicts, however, threatened to harm their accuser and verbally abused the lawyers.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Mahbubul Hasan said Kazi Jahurul Islam Babu ran a stationery shop called ‘Sumon Rokomari Biponi,’ in Maddhya Manipur. He handed over Emadul Haque and his aides to the RAB over a mugging case. The convicts killed Jahurul in 2013 to take revenge on him.

According to the case details, Shahidullah called Jahurul from his residence to his shop. The convicts then started to beat him. At one point, Emadul stabbed Jahurul in the chest and back.

As Jahurul screamed and collapsed on the street, the attackers fled the scene. “I took revenge after seven years,” Emadul shouted as he left.

Jahurul was initially taken to Galaxy Hospital and then to Samorita Hospital. He was finally taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctor on duty pronounced him dead.

The victim's brother, Kazi Tajul Islam, filed a case with the Mirpur Model Police Station, naming Emadul, Monir, Azadul and Shahidullah along with unidentified assailants.

Tajul Islam expressed his satisfaction with the verdict and expressed his hope it would be carried out soon.

On the other hand, defence lawyer Md Ruhul Amin said they would appeal to the High Court.