City Group plastic warehouse on fire in Demra

The storage went up in flames around 9:15pm, said Fire Service and Civil Defence on Monday.

Fire service control room official Ershad Hossain said 11 units are trying to douse the blaze.

No casualties have yet been reported.

Demra Police OC Shafiqur Rahman said the storehouse contained other goods besides plastic.

The odds of casualty are low. The warehouse was locked from the outside, he added.