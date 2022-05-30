3 children, cousins to each other, drown in a pond in Jashore
Jashore Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 May 2022 10:48 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2022 10:48 PM BdST
Three children of a big family have drowned in a pond in Jashore's Bagharpara Upazila.
The tragedy took place at Srirampur village on Monday, said Bagharpara Police Station OC Firoz Uddin.
The dead are Sumaya, 9, Husain, 6, and Toma, 8, all identified by single names. They are cousins to each other.
They were watching TV at Husain’s place and at around 1:00pm, they went to take a bath in the pond without informing anyone in the family, said Firoz.
“Husain’s father Abu Saeed started searching around when he could not see the children in the house. At one point they [the family] suspected that they might have fallen into the pond. They threw a net into the pond and the bodies came up one by one in the net.”
When they were taken to the Upazila Health Complex, the doctor declared them dead.
- Revenge killing: One to die, three get life in prison
- 2 die in Hatirjheel motorcycle crash
- Man hit by bricks from metro rail station dies
- Woman arrested over attack on girl in Narsingdi
- BSEC official found dead in Dhaka
- Rescued elephant dies at Dulahazra safari park
- Minny petitions High Court for bail
- HC orders probe into ‘missing’ birth registration data
- Dhaka court sentences man to death, jails three others in 2018 Shyampur murder
- Court hands death to a man, jails three in Jahurul Islam murder case
- Two die in Hatirjheel motorcycle crash
- Man struck by bricks falling from metro rail station dies
- Woman arrested over attack on a girl at Narsingdi Railway Station
- BSEC official found dead in Dhaka with a 'suicide note'
Most Read
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- 20 victims found after Nepal air crash, hopes fade for two missing
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Woman to be grilled in police custody over attack on girl at Narsingdi Railway Station
- UK to grant visas to graduates from the world's best universities
- Bangladesh eyes payment systems of Hong Kong, Singapore as alternative to SWIFT to save dollars
- Minny, sentenced to death over husband’s murder, seeks bail from High Court
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- Man struck by bricks falling from metro rail station dies