3 children, cousins to each other, drown in a pond in Jashore

The tragedy took place at Srirampur village on Monday, said Bagharpara Police Station OC Firoz Uddin.

The dead are Sumaya, 9, Husain, 6, and Toma, 8, all identified by single names. They are cousins to each other.

They were watching TV at Husain’s place and at around 1:00pm, they went to take a bath in the pond without informing anyone in the family, said Firoz.

“Husain’s father Abu Saeed started searching around when he could not see the children in the house. At one point they [the family] suspected that they might have fallen into the pond. They threw a net into the pond and the bodies came up one by one in the net.”

When they were taken to the Upazila Health Complex, the doctor declared them dead.