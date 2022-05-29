Police recover missing RAB pistol after phone call ‘from South Africa’
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 May 2022 11:25 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2022 11:25 PM BdST
Police have recovered a pistol that went missing during an attack on the Rapid Action Battalion by suspected drug traders at Baroirhat in Chattogram’s Mirsarai.
The pistol was found in the Jamalpur area on Sunday following a phone call from a person who claimed to be in South Africa, said Noor Hossain Mamun, chief of Jorarganj Police Station.
Mamun said he received the call very early in the morning after he warned at a programme that the person who took the pistol would face stern action if he did not return it.
A note was found with the pistol. The person who returned the pistol claimed he took away the firearm after a member of the RAB dropped it during the attack. That person apologised in the note, saying he did not return it out of fear of arrest.
Suspected drug traders attacked two RAB personnel with the help of locals on
May 25, falsely alleging that the law enforcers were robbers. The RAB later
arrested 13 people over the incident and seized a firearm.
