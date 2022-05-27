Train runs off the tracks in Gazipur, snaps Dhaka’s rail links with northern districts, Khulna

Md Shahidul Islam, in-charge of Joydebpur Railway Station police camp, said the engine and two compartments of Dhaka-bound Panchagarh Express went off the tracks while crossing Mouchak station in Kaliakoir at 9:35pm on Friday.

Shahidul said police were ensuring the comfort and security of the stranded passengers.

Rezaul Islam, in-charge of Joydebpur Railway Junction, said Kurigram-bound Kurigram Express and Dhaka-bound Jamalpur Express trains were stranded at Mirzapur station after the accident.

A rescue team has been called from Dhaka, he said.

The team with a rescue train had already started for the accident site, said Kamalapur Railway Station chief Md Mazharul Haque.