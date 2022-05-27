Train runs off the tracks in Gazipur, snaps Dhaka’s rail links with northern districts, Khulna
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 May 2022 11:53 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2022 01:31 AM BdST
The derailment of a train in Gazipur has cut off Dhaka’s rail links with the northern districts and Khulna in the southwest.
Md Shahidul Islam, in-charge of Joydebpur Railway Station police camp, said the engine and two compartments of Dhaka-bound Panchagarh Express went off the tracks while crossing Mouchak station in Kaliakoir at 9:35pm on Friday.
Shahidul said police were ensuring the comfort and security of the stranded passengers.
Rezaul Islam, in-charge of Joydebpur Railway Junction, said Kurigram-bound Kurigram Express and Dhaka-bound Jamalpur Express trains were stranded at Mirzapur station after the accident.
A rescue team has been called from Dhaka, he said.
The team with a rescue train had already started for the accident site, said Kamalapur Railway Station chief Md Mazharul Haque.
