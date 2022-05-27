Passenger arrested for smuggling gold hidden inside a nebuliser from Dubai
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 May 2022 03:37 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2022 03:37 PM BdST
Customs authorities have seized 1.16 kg of gold from a passenger arriving from Dubai at Sylhet MAG Osmani International Airport.
The Biman passenger was detained after it landed at 7 am on Friday and the gold was seized, said Md Al Amin, deputy commissioner of customs at the airport.
The detainee, Md Ali Ahmed, is a native of Ujan Meherpur village in Golapganj Upazila.
“The authorities suspected Ali Ahmed for carrying illegal items while he was crossing the green channel. Later they recovered 11 gold bars hidden inside a nebuliser, used by asthma patients and patients suffering from respiratory distress,” the customs officer said.
The gold bars are worth Tk 8 million, he said adding the passenger will be handed over to police after the filing of a case.
