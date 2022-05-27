BGB destroys 9.1m yaba pills in Cox's Bazar
Cox's Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 May 2022 03:53 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2022 03:53 PM BdST
The members of Border Guard Bangladesh have destroyed around 9.1 million yaba pills in the presence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in Cox's Bazar's Ramu Upazila.
A BGB battalion destroyed the methamphetamine-based drugs around 11:30 am on Friday.
"At least 24 types of illegal drugs enter Bangladesh from across the border, mostly from Myanmar. We will have to look after this place. We must be tough to save the youth from falling prey to drugs," Khan said.
Khan asked the authorities to take legal steps against drug traffickers, regardless of their identity or political leanings.
The BGB personnel destroyed Tk 3.95 billion worth of illicit drugs in a year.
