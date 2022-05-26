2 die in separate Dhaka road accidents
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 May 2022 12:06 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2022 01:58 PM BdST
Two people have died in separate road accidents in the Khilgaon and Hazaribagh areas of Dhaka on Thursday.
One of the victims has been identified as Nargis, 25, while the other is a man of about 42 years of age whose identity is yet to be confirmed, police say.
Doctors declared them dead after they were brought to the emergency ward of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in the early hours of the day.
Three children 'from the street' brought Nargis to the hospital when she was found lying injured on a road near Khilgaon Taltola market, said Md Bachchu Mia, officer in charge of DMCH's police outpost, quoting the children.
Police have learned the woman was homeless.
Meanwhile, Hazaribagh Police Station Sub Inspector Ranjit Ghosh said locals found a man injured in the Beribadh Bow Bazar area at 3 am.
The man succumbed to his injuries as police, after being informed of the matter, took him to DMCH.
SI Ranjit said police are trying to identify the man and find the vehicle that caused his death.
- 4 die in truck-Laguna collision in Sirajganj
- Condemned to death, ex-HuJI chief Mufti Hai arrested
- UNHCR chief ‘worried’ over Rohingya financing
- Jamuna’s banks hit by erosion in Sirajganj
- Worker jumps off bus in Ctg to escape ‘rape’
- Bangladesh helped CVF emerge as legitimate voice: PM
- ACC report on ex-Chief Justice Sinha due Aug 3
- Two schoolgirls drown in Moulvibazar stream
- EC arranges CCTV surveillance for municipal polls
- 2 die in separate Dhaka road accidents
- Four dead as truck collides with human hauler in Sirajganj
- RAB arrests ex-HuJI chief Mufti Hai, condemned to death for Ramna bomb attack, Hasina murder plot
- ‘Worried’ over funding, UNHCR chief Grandi urges focus on Rohingya amid Ukraine war
- Jamuna’s banks hit by erosion in Sirajganj as waters recede
Most Read
- Texas gunman warned online of attack minutes before rampage that killed 19 children
- Slain naval engineer Hadisur’s family to get $500,000 in compensation
- Court jails former Sonali Bank MD Humayun Kabir, 8 others for loan scams
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Drunkenness, vomiting and a scuffle at UK government lockdown parties
- Square Pharma says factory fire will wipe Tk 80m off profits
- Bangladesh names its longest bridge after Padma River as it opens on Jun 25
- Pakistan police fire teargas, baton-charge supporters of ousted PM Khan
- After five days of unconsciousness, RMG worker says she jumped off moving bus to escape ‘rape’
- ‘Worried’ over funding, UNHCR chief Grandi urges focus on Rohingya amid Ukraine war