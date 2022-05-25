Two schoolgirls drown in Moulvibazar stream
Moulvibazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 May 2022 12:12 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2022 12:12 PM BdST
Two schoolgirls have drowned in a spring at the tea gardens in Moulvibazar’s Kamalganj.
The bodies of the two children were recovered by locals from the Kala Stream in the Mirtinga Tea Gardens on Tuesday evening.
They were identified as Nirala Urang, 11, and Risita Urang, 10. The two were in third grade at the Mirtinga Tea Gardens Govt Primary School.
The two girls had gone to bathe in the Kala Stream on Tuesday afternoon and were swept away by the current, said Dhona Bauri, a local councillor for the Rahimpur Union.
A search was conducted and the two were found. They were taken to the Mirtinga Tea Gardens Hospital for treatment and declared dead by the doctor on duty.
“The two girls died long before they were brought here,” said Dr Sadhan Bikash Chakma, the medical officer at the hospital.
