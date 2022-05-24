Home > Bangladesh

Employees withdraw 110 cases against Grameen Telecom, Yunus over dues

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 May 2022 08:12 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2022 08:12 PM BdST

The employees of Grameen Telecom have withdrawn 110 cases against the company and its founder Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus after they received assurances of being paid Tk 4.37 billion.

“The dues will be settled out of court,” Yusuf Ali, a lawyer for the workers’ union of Grameen Telecom, said on Tuesday.

The employees filed a case, two writ petitions and three contempt of court complaints with the High Court seeking Grameen Telecom’s dissolution, he said.

As many as 176 employees lodged 104 cases against the company with the labour court, demanding the due payments.

On Monday, the Supreme Court lawyer said Grameen Telecom had pledged to pay off the dues of the workers.

Later the writ petition was withdrawn. And before that other cases with the labour court were also withdrawn, he said.

The employees started the cases after the company refused to distribute workers’ dividends among them. On Feb 7, the employees filed the writ petition with the High Court.

