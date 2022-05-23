Square Pharmaceuticals factory catches fire in Gazipur
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 May 2022 03:16 PM BdST Updated: 23 May 2022 03:16 PM BdST
A fire has broken out at a Square Pharmaceuticals factory in Gazipur’s Kaliakoir Upazila.
The fire erupted inside the factory’s newly-introduced large-volume parenteral unit around 12:30 pm on Monday, Kaliakoir Fire Service’s warehouse inspector Saiful Islam said.
Four units of the Kaliakoir and Mirzapur fire service are working to douse the flames.
The authorities could not immediately confirm the cause of the fire.
