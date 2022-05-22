A teenager filed a police complaint over extortion in Noakhali. He was then stabbed to death

The incident took place near Hossain Market in Chowmuhani Bazar of Begumganj Upazila on Saturday night, police said.

The dead has been identified as 18-year-old Md Aymon. He used to sell shoes next to the main road in Chowmuhani Bazar, police said.

Police arrested three suspects after the murder. They are Md Rakib, 20, Md Pavel, 21, and Nirob, 20.

Three months ago, local extortionist Rakib demanded Tk 500,000 from Ayman, said Begumganj Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Nazmul Hasan Rajib. “Aymon subsequently filed a written complaint with Begumganj Model Police Station over the matter.”

Later, Rakib was arrested by the police with yaba tablets. He was released on bail last Thursday after spending three months in jail.

Rakib, along with his two accomplices Pavel and Nirob, confronted Aymon in Chowmuhani Bazar at around 7:45 pm on Saturday, said police officer Rajib.

"Rakib blamed Aymon for his imprisonment. At one point, the three men stabbed Ayman. Aymon then attempted to take shelter in a nearby pharmacy, but his attackers followed him and stabbed him in the neck. He died shortly afterwards."

The assassins then detonated a handbomb to create panic and fled the area.

Traders at Chowmuhani Bazar immediately started protesting the killing and blocked the Chowmuhani-Feni regional highway for about half an hour. The situation calmed down after the police arrested the three men from the Atiabari Pool area.

Aymon's mother filed a murder case with Begumganj Model Police Station on the same night. His body has been sent to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

A knife used in the murder has been recovered, Rajib said, adding that a case has been registered against the attackers.

"The police are investigating the incidents of extortion in Chowmuhani Bazar. Everyone involved will be brought under the law.”

Aymon's family have demanded death for the killers.