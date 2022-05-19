Four districts get new DCs
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2022 08:09 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2022 08:09 PM BdST
Four districts will now have new deputy commissioners as the government has ordered the transfer of some officials.
Anjana Khan Mojlish, the deputy commissioner of Chandpur, has been transferred to Netrokona, while Health Minister Zahid Maleque’s personal secretary Kamrul Hasan has been made the DC of Chandpur, the public administration ministry said in a notice on Thursday.
Sahela Akter, deputy secretary to the public administration ministry, has been made the DC of Sherpur.
Srabonti Roy, the chief executive officer of Cox's Bazar District Council, has been made the DC of Jamalpur.
