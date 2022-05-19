3 sentenced to death for 1971 war crimes in Moulvibazar
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2022 12:03 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2022 12:03 PM BdST
A court has sentenced three people to death for murder, rape and other crimes against humanity in Moulvibazar’s Barlekha during the 1971 Liberation War.
The three convicted war criminals are Abdul Mannan aka Monai, Abdul Aziz aka Habul and his brother Abdul Matin.
Abdul Matin is currently at large, while the other two were present in court to hear the verdict.
The verdict was delivered by a three-member International Crimes Tribunal bench led by Justice Md Shahinur Islam. The other members of the tribunal were Justice Md Abu Ahmed Jamadar and KM Hafizul Alam.
The three were sentenced to death after the prosecution managed to prove all five charges against the accused in the case.
More to follow
