Nasir, two others indicted in Pori Moni's attempted rape, murder case

Judge Md Hemayet Uddin of the Dhaka Ninth Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal set Aug 1 for the first day of testimony in the case.

Pori Moni accused Nasir, a real estate businessman and former Uttara Club chief, of attempting to rape and murder her at the Dhaka Boat Club on Jun 8 last year. Later on Jun 18, she filed a case over the incident with Savar Police, where she also claimed that Omi had lured her to the club as part of a plan to assault her.

Nasir and Omi were later arrested from a home in Dhaka’s Uttara, where they were found in possession of alcohol and illegal drugs. Police then filed a narcotics case against the suspects.

Investigator Kamal Hossain, the inspector at Savar Model Police Station, submitted the charge sheet against three of them for attempting to rape and murder the film actress on Sept 6.