HC scraps expelled Jubo League leader Samrat’s bail
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 May 2022 12:21 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2022 12:21 PM BdST
The High Court has scrapped the bail order of expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat in a case of money laundering and illegal wealth accumulation.
The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo issued the order on Wednesday after hearing an appeal filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission. It also ordered Samrat to surrender to the judicial court within a week.
Lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC while lawyer Mansurul Haque Chowdhury was the defence counsel. Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.
“The judicial court has granted bail to Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat based on his medical report. But the legal process for it requires a hearing on the medical report in which both parties participate. This wasn’t done in Samrat’s case. The High Court considered our argument and scrapped his bail,” said lawyer Khurshid Alam.
More to follow
