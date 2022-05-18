Fire guts at least 150 shops in Barguna
Barguna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 May 2022 11:42 AM BdST Updated: 18 May 2022 11:42 AM BdST
At least 150 shops and businesses have been burnt down after a devastating fire ravaged a municipal market in Barguna.
The flames broke out at a clothing shop at 11 pm on Monday from and spread to the rest of the market. Eight units of the local fire service worked for 3 hours to douse it, according to Md Zakir Hossain, deputy assistant director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence for the Barguna and Patuakhali zone.
“The fire was out of control before we realised anything had happened. My electronics store burnt down to ashes,” said Abdul Manna, a local businessman.
He said the market housed shops for mobile phones, electronic devices, fishing nets, clothes, and cosmetics and had barbershops, tea stalls, and smithies. He said that at least 150 shops have been gutted in the fire.
Naim, a seller at a garment shop, said he had garments worth Tk 1 million in his shop and lost all of it in the flames.
Barguna Municipal Mayor Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Moharaj said he believes the total loss sustained in the fire will surpass Tk 600 million.
Fire service officer Zakir said their team is probing to determine the total financial loss.
Ali Ahmed, chief of Barguna Sadar Police Station, said locals and volunteers came forward first to bring the flame under control.
“At least 15 people were injured in the efforts and were given first aid afterwards”, he added.
