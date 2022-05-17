Two brothers die in Chandpur septic tank

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at the ground floor of the Hawkers’ Market in the Hajiganj Municipality, which is still under construction.

The two brothers were taken to the local upazila health complex in critical condition, where doctors declared them dead, said Hajiganj OC Md Jobair.

The dead have been identified as Rabbani Ali, 38, and his younger brother Mohan, 22.

Arafat Hossain, a witness at the scene, said Mohan went down to clean the septic tank of the building around 9:30 am.

Mohan was not heard from for a long time and, eventually, his brother Rabbani, the caretaker of the building, was called and informed of the matter. Afterwards, Rabbani went down into the tank to try and get his brother. Locals called the fire service after Rabbani failed to return.

The fire service rescued the two and took them to the upazila health complex, where they were declared dead.