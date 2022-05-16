13-year-old among two gang-raped in Khulna
Khulna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 May 2022 01:07 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2022 01:07 PM BdST
A 13-year-old madrasa student and her cousin have allegedly been gang-raped, after the perpetrators threatened them with weapons in Khulna.
The incident occurred early on Sunday morning at Fulbari Village in Botiaghata Upazila, said Mohammad Shah Jalal, chief of Botiaghata Police Station.
The sixth grade madrasa student and her 22-year-old cousin have been admitted to Khulna Medical College for medical investigation.
The mother of the madrasa student told the media she had gone to Dumuria that day to visit her sister. Her husband had gone to Bagerhat for medical treatment. Her daughter (the madrasa student), her niece and her niece’s two-year-old child were by themselves at the Dumuria home.
A group of men entered the home in the dead of the night. tied up both victims and raped them after threatening them with weapons. Some men stood guard outside the house.
The criminals held a knife to the child’s throat and even submerged them in water. The madrasa student called her mother in the morning and informed her about the incident.
The child has been admitted to Khulna Shishu Hospital as his condition is 'worrying'.
Police spoke to the victims in the hospital and visited the site, the OC said. The victims identified two of the criminals.
The criminals will be arrested soon and brought to justice, said Shah Jalal.
